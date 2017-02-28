CUMBERLAND,Ohio–Rebuilding a sense of community, and providing a better learning environment for students. Two reoccurring themes in the second public meeting regarding the upcoming Rolling Hills facilities upgrade levy.

On Monday evening, the Rolling Hills administrative team and others, hosted the public meeting on the western fringe of the district, at the Cumberland fire house.

Around 50 people attended the meeting, which as the first, included information on May ballot issue. However, the majority of the meeting consisted of questions, answers and discussion about the $50 million project.

As it now stands, the 5.42 mill levy will provide the local funding to bring new and updated facilities to Rolling Hills for the first time in over 30 years. Plans call for major renovations to the high school, and a new middle school wing attached to MHS. The buildings would then house students in grades 5-12, with separate entrances, hallways, etc. In addition, the three current school’s population would be brought together in a new K-5 elementary building. This would bring students from the now five buildings into two, located in a central location on the current Meadowbrook campus.

According to school officials, the state is providing 60% of the total cost of the project, with local taxpayers picking up the remaining 40%.

Another portion of the levy is a one half mill (0.5), which would be set aside for maintenance and upkeep of the new facilities. This was one aspect of the plans that drew many questions from the audience. A number of questions arose on paying for upkeep of the new buildings. In addition to the one half mill, school officials point out that the same amout of custodial staff will now be working in two buildings instead of five. And they will be working on more modern equipment, as many current pieces of equipment in the schools no longer have replacement parts available.

Included in the levy are items known as LFI’s or Locally Funded Initiatives. These are items that the state will not fund, thus, must be paid for through local levy funds, that is the local 40% of the deal. The list includes: additional furniture for the 21st Century Learning Center, additional classrooms, parking lot paving, construction of a community center, a new press box and home football bleachers and renovations to the baseball and softball fields. Superintendent Ryan Caldwell points out that this list makes up approximately 2% of the total cost of the project. An average of $1.43 a month. However, it is these items that many people have been voicing their concern, primarily the sports related items.

Board President Brian Stoney tells AVC News that the items of the list came after almost two years of deliberations, and were based on suggestions and input from school staff members and members of the community.

In an attempt to dispel rumors, school officials say the Community Center would be just that, a place for members of the community to congregate. Officials stress that the Community Center would not be a new sports field house. It was discussed Monday night that it was felt that a Community Center, on the school campus, could become a focal point of the community, open for various events, possibly even renting it out for family reunions and the like.

School officials stress that this levy issue is a “one shot deal”. The district has locked in on FY15 funding levels for this one time only. If the levy is turned down by voters in May, this levy will not return. Officials say they will go back to doing what they have done for year, but point out that there will come a time when the buildings can no longer be “patched together. Any future construction levy issue will reflect less help from the state, hence, a larger local match.

On the flip side, it was pointed out that any cost savings during the project, such as forgoing demolition of the old elementary buildings, would be put toward debt retirement. That is any savings would go to paying off the project a little earlier.

School officials say, based on figures from the Guernsey County Auditor, the levy would cost the average tax payer around $9 a month. However, some Cumberland area residents disputed that claim. On resident, owning around 200 acres of property said she figured the school levy would cost her over $1,000 a half.

To view proposed levies and estimated additional tax amounts for your property, go to: http://guernseycountyauditor.org

Former Byesville Mayor pointed out that from an economic development stand point, that companies looking to move to the area often look at the schools, to see how the local residents support the schools.

The next public meeting will take place on March 13 at Secrest Elementary School, beginning at 6 pm.