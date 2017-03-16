BYESVILLE,Ohio–School officials considering improvements to the sewer system servicing the school campus area.

During Thursday mornings’ board meeting, Don Gadd, speaking as a private citizen, presented to the board information concerning a pre-annexation agreement between the district and the Village of Byesville.

The former Mayor said that it is clear that a strong school system is critical to economic development. Gadd pointed out that many times, prospective businesses look at the local schools as a part of their evaluation of a community before moving in.

Gadd noted that the school campus is currently served by a county run “batch plant”, one that sources say is running at maximum capacity. Gadd added that when expansion of campus takes place, the current sewer facility will be inadequate, and that estimated cost of replacing the system would be in the excess of $5 million.

He then presented documents to the board to begin the process of submitting a pre-annexation agreement to the Village of Byesville, to extend the village sewer system to, and south of the campus.

Gadd stressed that this extension would be a good first step to laying ground work to economic development south of the village, in addition to helping the district. Byesville already has in place a water line which extends to Cumberland that services the school campus and areas to the south of the village.

Superintendent Ryan Caldwell tells AVC News that similar discussions have been taking place for some time between the district and Byesville.

Officials stress that this agreement would not require the school campus to “move” into the village.

No action was taken on the matter.

In other board matters, it was reported that the district’s 8th graders are currently on a field trip to Washington D.C. and despite the weather, all is going well. It was also reported that the local area and state may be represented by three or four Meadowbrook FAA members who may take part in a community service type project in Honduras.

Debbie Ames reported that the Colt Club program will be extended into June. Thanks to grant funding, the popular before and after school tutoring program will extend beyond the school year. Approximately 50 students, grades K-5 benefit from the program, which help keep select students from falling behind in their course work.

Ames also reported that four or five teachers are continuing their personal education to obtain master’s degrees. With grants funding their efforts, the teachers will then become eligible to teach dual enrollment classes, in which Rolling Hills students can obtain college level credit hours along with their normal school work. This would bring the number of dual enrollment teachers to about 15. Officials point out that in the past, the district was approaching various state and federal education groups in search of funding, but recently it has been these groups that are contacting the district, based on Rolling Hills successful efforts.

School officials have set the fourth in a series of public meetings concerning the upcoming school levy issue. The public meeting is slated for 6 pm on Monday April 3 at Byesville Elementary School.

The next meeting of the Rolling Hills Board of Education is set for April 18 at 6:30 pm at the district office.