CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Repairs and updates to a number of bridges in Guernsey County are scheduled start this month.

According to Guernsey County Engineer Paul Sherry, his office will close four bridges in March for repairs for approximately 60 days each. Each location is scheduled to have a slightly different start date for closure. The first bridge on Walhonding Road in Richland Township, between Grywalski Road and Leatherwood Court, will closed to traffic on March 8th. The second bridge to be closed will be on Vocational Road in Jackson Township, between Trail Run Road and Buffalo Mine Road, on March 13th. The third on Eighth Street Road in Wheeling Township, between Guernsey Valley Road and Window Road, on March 16th. And the fourth and final bridge to be shut down is located on Fritter Road in Westland Township, between State Route 83 and State Route 313, and will close on March 20th.

Sherry says the projects were developed with the support of Ohio Public Works issue one funding and through the Ohio Department of Transportation bridge exchange program. A local contractor, Crossroads Construction, will perform the work at all four locations. Anyone with questions should contact the County Engineers’ Office at 740-432-2234.