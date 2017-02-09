WASHINGTON (AP) – A push by a group of senior Republican statesmen for a tax on carbon to help combat the effects of climate change is already meeting entrenched opposition from within their own party.

Former Secretary of State Jim Baker went to the White House on Wednesday, looking for Trump administration support for the plan. It would place a new tax on oil, natural gas and coal and then use the proceeds to pay quarterly dividends to American taxpayers.

In addition to Baker, former Secretary of State George Shultz and other former officials from the Reagan and Bush administrations support the proposal. The group argues that Republicans need to take a leadership role on fighting climate change, a problem for which they said the evidence is growing too compelling to ignore.

Congressional Republicans have repeatedly beaten back proposals for instituting a carbon tax, which would raise the cost of fossil fuels to discourage consumption.