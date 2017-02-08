MARIETTA, Ohio — The state lawmaker who represents voters in Noble, Belmont and other southeastern Ohio counties has laid out his legislative priorities for this session.

State Rep. Andy Thompson issued a press release on Tuesday outlining his primary concerns for Ohio’s 132nd General Assembly. The Marietta Republican said that, “after six years serving in the legislature, I am especially committed to my priorities during this session.”

Thompson said he soon plans to reintroduce legislation concerning “orphan wells,” those oil and natural gas wells that have been improperly abandoned. Under the proposed bill, landowners whose property contains an orphan well will be able to notify the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to receive an inspection within 30 days. According to Thompson, the inspection will result in a designation of priority for plugging an orphan well.

Thompson also said that he will once again introduce legislation to restore local control to Ohio’s education system. Thompson, one of the Buckeye State’s most vocal critics of education standards related to the federal Common Core, writes, “local school districts know what is best for their students and region and should have the ability to reflect their priorities in their classrooms.”

Thompson also addressed the urgency of the state’s substance abuse epidemic. He writes that “it is imperative to facilitate training on opioid abuse and addiction for grassroots groups and organizations who are often on the front lines of this issue.”

Thompson, who serves on the Finance, Energy and Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development committees, is serving his fourth and final term as state representative, due to legislative term limits.

Thompson represents Ohio’s 95th House District, which includes Carroll, Harrison and Noble counties, as well as portions of Washington and Belmont counties.