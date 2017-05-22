MARIETTA, Ohio — The state representative whose district includes Noble and Belmont counties has offered initial testimony on a bill that he says will restore local control to school districts and reduce standardized testing across Ohio.

State Rep. Andy Thompson of Marietta told the House Education and Career Readiness Committee last week, “We need to enable local districts to pursue policies that best reflect the needs and values of their students, parents and teachers.”

Thompson says that House Bill 176 would establish stability for teachers and encourage student success in the classroom by giving districts local control over educational standards and testing. He says the bill also makes changes to graduation requirements and extends so-called “Safe Harbor” provisions related to achievement testing through the 2019-2020 school year.

Thompson, a Republican, has long opposed federal Common Core educational standards, which have influenced Ohio’s educational standards on English and mathematics courses.

House Bill 176 must undergo additional testimony before any other action can be taken.

Thompson represents the Ohio House’s 95th District, which includes all of Carroll, Harrison and Noble counties, and portions of Washington and Belmont counties.