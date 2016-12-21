Cambridge Salvation Army hopes to raise $9,000 more by Saturday afternoon

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The head of the Cambridge Salvation Army says the organization’s annual Red Kettle Drive is coming up a little short, so far, but there’s still time to reach this year’s goal.

Capt. Gary Thornton says the local Salvation Army still needs around $9,000 to meet this year’s goal. Thornton in November set the local fundraising target at $55,000 – the same goal set in 2015, when more than $69,000 was raised through the annual campaign.

The drive wraps up this Saturday, December 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The Red Kettle campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising event. Last year, the campaign collected nearly $1.5 million nationwide, setting a new national fundraising record. The funds helped The Salvation Army to provide food, shelter and social services to nearly 30 million Americans in need over the past year.

Capt. Thornton stressed that all donations are appreciated and will be used locally. Residents should call 740.432.7759 for additional information.