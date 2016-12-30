BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Quaker City man convicted for his part in an arson that razed a historical landmark in Belmont County was sentenced on Thursday.

Joseph Brown was sentenced to one year behind bars for helping to set the fire that destroyed a 150-year-old barn at the Stillwater Creek Farms in Piedmont. Brown and his co-defendant, Donald Ewing of St. Clairsville, were also ordered to pay $523,000 in restitution to the family that owned the historic barn.

David Wagner Jr. said in court that the barn built in 1861 was a functional part of his family farm, and that most of his livestock was injured or killed in the fire, as well. He said the loss in March has forced his family to make some difficult decisions about their ability to continue operating Stillwater Creek Farms.

Both Brown and Ewing must also register for life with the State of Ohio as arson offenders.