ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A Guernsey County man convicted for threatening the life of a Belmont County judge has been released from jail.

Seventy-four-year-old Gary Wehr of Quaker City made the verbal threat against Judge Chris Berhalter to a Belmont County Sheriff’s deputy in late August while he was behind bars for a different offense. Wehr has since pleaded guilty to an amended charge of obstructing official business with risk of threat or harm.

Wehr’s attorney said in court this week that his client doesn’t remember making the remark. The attorney added that Berhalter had represented Wehr at one time when he was in private practice, and that Wehr liked and had great respect for the judge.

Judge Frank Fregiato sentenced Wehr to five years of community control sanctions, including five months at the Belmont County jail. Wehr was given credit for 156 days of time served and was released on Wednesday.

If Wehr violates his probation, he will be sentenced to one year in prison.