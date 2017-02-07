BYESVILLE,Ohio–Approximately 75 people Monday evening, attended the first of what is promised to be a series of public informational meetings on a November school levy in the Rolling Hills School District.

“What we want to do is educate and inform the public, and get their input”, said Superintendent Ryan Caldwell prior to the meeting. The Monday night meeting will be followed with others, at different times and locations, in an effort for the public to become informed on the construction levy issue which will appear on the November ballot for Rolling Hills residents. Caldwell stressed that they wish to get input from the community, and hear their concerns and suggestions as well.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), formerly known as the Ohio Schools Facility Commission, has pledged to cover 60% of the total cost of construction of new facilities in the Rolling Hills District.

Rolling Hills is currently made up of five buildings, Secrest, Byesville Elementary and Brook Intermediate Schools, Meadowbrook Middle School and Meadowbrook High School. The buildings range in age from 31 to 94 years in age, Byesville Elementary, the oldest, having been constructed in 1923, while the newest, MHS, Brook and Secrest having been built in 1986.

Officials say the project would combine the five buildings into two. A newly constructed building for grades K-5, and a combination project including a new building attached to a renovated high school, which would be home to grades 6-12. Currently, the project also calls for renovations to include the MHS auditorium, football stadium, parking lots and the softball and baseball fields.

It was pointed out that combining the three elementary schools into one will represent in an approximately $10 million savings on construction costs. In addition, renovating the high school and adding a new middle school wing represents about a $14 million savings on the project. Superintendent Caldwell points out that combining students would enhance learning and would also conserve district funds through less repairs, and more efficient heating, lighting and air conditioning.

It was also noted that the district was able to lock in Fiscal Year 2015 construction reimbursement rates of 60% with a 40% local match. The current FY17 rates are 50-50. Caldwell notes that this 10% difference represents a difference of approximately $5 million.

Officials say the total local share of the project comes to $24,519,632. To generate the funds needed for the project, including a 0.5 mill maintenance levy, voters will be asked to approve a 30 year levy of 5.42 mills. Caldwell says that come out to an average tax increase of $9 per month for the average household in the Rolling Hills Local School District.

It was not to say that all in attendance Monday evening, were in complete agreement with the plans. During a question and answer session, a number of concerns were raised. The concerns included the amount of taxes residents will pay, if local laborers and materials would be used, and the inclusion, or exclusion of certain extra-curricular activities into the construction plans.

School officials say similar meetings are being planned, and that those with questions can attend the next meeting, or contact the district’s treasurer or any school official.