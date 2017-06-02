CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — State officials have set a public hearing date for a proposed state-of-the-art, natural gas-powered electricity-generating facility coming to Guernsey County by the end of 2020.

The Ohio Power Sitting Board will hold a hearing on August 15 at 6 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School to allow the public to express their views about Guernsey Power Station, LLC’s proposal to construct a new power plant.

California-based Apex Power Group has submitted plans to construct the huge power generator alongside Interstate 77 in Valley Township, in southern Guernsey County. The so-called Guernsey Power Station will create about 500 construction jobs for the two-year construction period and about 25 full time positions when operational.

The proposed 1,650-megawatt, combined-cycle power station would consist of three units in a single-shaft configuration, each using both a gas and steam turbine. The plant would be served by natural gas from one or multiple pipelines and would interconnect to a 765-kilovolt transmission line on the project site.

Apex would like to begin construction of the project in the first quarter of 2018 and begin commercial operation in the third quarter of 2020.

The Guernsey Power Station is expected to provide enough power to serve roughly 1 million average-size homes in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.