Fred M. Andrews died early Thursday morning at age 92

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A prominent businessman and supporter of Cambridge-area education and sports has passed away. Fred M. Andrews Sr. died on Thursday morning at 92 years old.

Andrews was the owner of the Mike Andrews Produce Company and former owner of Byesville and Cambridge IGA grocery stores.

Andrews served the community for nearly four decades as a member of the Cambridge City Schools Board of Education, serving as the board president for 28 years. He was a staunch supporter of the Cambridge Bobcats, and was elected to the Cambridge High School Hall of Fame in 1999.

Fred is survived by his wife of 51 years, three sons, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bundy-Law Funeral Home in Cambridge has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Andrews passed away hours after another pillar of local civics and education. Former Cambridge educator and City Councilman Art Clemenson passed away on Wednesday night.

