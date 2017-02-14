CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Progress is being made towards the purchase of a local property that will serve as the new home for the Cambridge Police Department.

Mayor Tom Orr reported to Cambridge City Council on Monday night that negotiations for the former Huntington Bank building on Wheeling Avenue are moving forward. Mayor Orr said he will ask Council to purchase the building to house the Police Department:

Police Chief Mark DeLancey says he is ready to get the ball rolling on the project:

The administration is also making plans to purchase the Dr. David Ellis building next to the bank on Southgate Parkway, in anticipation of housing other administrative offices. Mayor Orr said the focus now is getting the police moved in by spring of next year. The request by the Mayor was referred to City Council as a whole committee at next Tuesday’s committee meetings.

Council did have some business to attend to and okayed three requests from the City Engineer’s Office, giving Engineer Jeff McConaughy a green light to apply for and enter into contract for three different grants with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both Small Cities funding and Transportation Alternate funding would help pay for a project to bring Steubenville Avenue up to date in 2021 or 2022. The funding from both grants, worth around $4 million, would pay for new sidewalks, gutters, curbing, street lights, traffic lights and repaving of the street from Highland Avenue to North Fifth Street. The city would be responsible for a five percent match of the ODOT funds.

Council also gave the engineer a thumbs up to apply for more Safe Routes to School funding. Projects being considered for the grant include: new sidewalks on South 7th, from Jefferson Avenue to Orchard Avenue; Grant Avenue, from South 8th to South 10th Streets; and Clairmont Avenue, from North 10th to Clark Street. The funding is worth up to $400,000 and the projects are 100 percent paid for by ODOT.

Council also approved a request by Safety Director Rocky Hill for the Cambridge Fire Department to for permission to apply for a 2017 State of Ohio EMS Grant for $1,500.

City officials also received authorization from council to apply for a Nature Works Grant in the amount of $15,000 to rehab the tennis courts at Cambridge City Park. The 25 percent local match would be paid for out of the Park User Fee line item.