COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Conservative firebrand Ken Blackwell is forming a super PAC to harness enthusiasm for Republican President Donald Trump into electing new Ohio political leaders – for now, excluding himself.

The former Cincinnati mayor, Ohio secretary of state and Republican gubernatorial candidate announced the Defend US PAC in a tweet Tuesday.

Blackwell says he’s seen polling suggesting he could “effectively challenge” any Republican running for U.S. Senate but that he can “best serve the cause of freedom” by fielding a 2018 farm team supportive of Trump.

A super political action committee can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. Blackwell says his will back local, state and federal candidates willing to defend U.S. jobs and borders, who oppose abortion and who favor school choice.

The 69-year-old Blackwell served on Trump’s transition team.