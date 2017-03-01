WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday overturned a controversial addendum to the Clean Water Act, a promise made to many of Ohio’s GOP legislators on his road to the White House.

Cleveland.com reports that Trump’s order requires the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to revise the rule that expanded the definition of waterways subject to Clean Water Act oversight. At the signing, Trump called the measure among the worst examples of federal regulations that have “run amok.”

More than a dozen states, including Ohio, sued the federal government over the rule and put its enforcement on hold during the legal challenges.

When he filed the case, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine accused the EPA and the Army Corps of overreach, saying the rule extended federal regulatory authority over “almost every conceivable water tributary in the country and even adjacent dry land and dry creek beds, with little limit on federal jurisdiction.”

Proponents of the rule said it would protect streams and wetlands by more clearly defining which ones were protected.