CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The discovery of what was believed to be a World War II-era hand grenade caused some tense moments in Cambridge on Sunday afternoon.

Reports indicate that a motorist traveling on the city’s west side, near Dewey Avenue, discovered that his friend had left his duffle bag in his vehicle. The bag apparently tipped over, releasing a military-style hand grenade into the vehicle passenger compartment.

The motorist called 9-1-1 and was instructed to move to a safe location, in this case, the empty Dewey Avenue parking lot.

Speaking with AVC News on the scene, Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said that, as deputies and units from the Cambridge Police Department rushed to the scene, the Columbus Bomb Squad was put on stand by.

Moments after arrival at the Dewey Avenue parking lot, officials were able to determine the hand grenade – an MK-2 “Pineapple” – was, in fact, an inert practice grenade.

The grenade, readily available for purchase online and other locations, was hollow inside and had the firing mechanism removed, making it completely safe.

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the incident.