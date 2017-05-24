COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s moderate Republican senator, Rob Portman, is throwing his support behind Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel for U.S. Senate.

In a video posted early Wednesday, Portman urges Republicans in the battleground state to unify behind Mandel as he seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Portman says the 39-year-old Mandel is a Marine veteran and a fiscal conservative who can “get this economy moving again.”

Portman’s backing comes just a week after Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi announced he wouldn’t seek the seat.

The 64-year-old Brown is a veteran politician repeatedly elected by Ohio voters. But he’s among Democrats viewed as vulnerable in 2018 after Republican President Donald Trump won their states.

Mandel is running a campaign self-described as Trump-esque. Portman could help him among traditional Republicans and independents.