CLEVELAND (AP) – A police union president says the firing of the white officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old black boy was “unjustified” and “politically motivated.”

Police Chief Calvin Williams announced discipline Tuesday against officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback related to the shooting of Tamir Rice at a recreation center in 2014 as he held a pellet gun. Loehmann shot Tamir. Garmback was driving their police cruiser.

The killing became part of a national outcry about police violence against black males.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president Stephen Loomis say the union filed grievances against the disciplinary measures “within five minutes” after they were announced.

Police say Loehmann was fired for inaccuracies on his job application. Loomis says officers haven’t been fired before for that reason.

Police say Garmback was suspended for violating a tactical rule over his driving.