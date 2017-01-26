BYESVILLE, Ohio — One of the Byesville Police Department’s newest officers is on-duty, looking to take a bite out of crime in the village.

Police Chief Jason May and K-9 Officer Xato paid a visit to the Byesville Rotary Club last week to discuss the ways in which Xato is benefiting the village. K-9 Xato’s primary duties include locating narcotics, as well as tracking and apprehending suspects, while also providing back-up to Byesville Police officers.

Chief May stressed that K-9 officers have become a critical tool in the crackdown on illegal narcotics in Guernsey County and other communities. Drug-sniffing canines that alert on a suspect or vehicle are admissible as probable cause for a search, which can lead to the seizure of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

Xato arrived in Ohio in October following a 20-hour flight from the Czech Republic, where he was bred and trained. The canine was purchased with a combination of donations and special department funds.

Chief May said that the police department continues to raise funds for specialized equipment for K-9 Xato, including a stab- and bullet-resistant vest for the canine officer.