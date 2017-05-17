BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Barnesville authorities say one suspect is in custody in connection with a pair of shooting incidents in the village on Tuesday night.

Barnesville Police Chief David Norris told media outlets that the shootings took place at around 11 p.m. on Franklin Street. An officer on patrol reportedly heard gunshots from several blocks away and responded to the scene on-foot, where he reportedly found two male victims wounded. Chief Norris says a male suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The two victims were transported to Barnesville Hospital to be stabilized before being transported via medical helicopter to other medical facilities. At last report, their conditions were not made available.

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspected shooter have been released, as an investigation into the shooting continues.