PLEASANT CITY, Ohio — A Pleasant City man suspected of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Guernsey and Noble counties was taken into custody on Friday night.

Sheriff Jeff Paden tells AVC News that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been subject to surveillance, due to the driver’s suspected involvement in drug trafficking. A probable cause search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a large plastic bag filled with suspected methamphetamine, which Sheriff Paden states was “nearly 20 times the amount considered to be bulk in Ohio.”

The 47-year-old male driver of that vehicle was transported to the Guernsey County Jail for questioning, during which he reportedly told Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Mackie that he was selling between an eighth- and quarter-of-a-pound of meth, each day. Felony charges against the suspect are now pending.

Following the interview, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the man’s Pleasant City residence, where they reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia related to drug trafficking and a firearm. Two woman were arrested at the scene, as well, one of which – 37-year-old Julie Eldredge – was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Cambridge Municipal Court. Both women were transported to the Guernsey County Jail and placed under a felony hold.

Sheriff Paden praised his staff for their continued hard work, and said his office will continue to target drug suppliers throughout Guernsey County.