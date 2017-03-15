CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Another suspect has been charged as the local war on drugs continues, as a result of a traffic stop over the weekend.

47-year-old James Gray of Pleasant City was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in drugs in Cambridge Municipal Court on Monday.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Friday night on a vehicle driven by Gray, who was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking. A probable cause search of the vehicle was executed and allegedly turned up a large plastic bag filled with suspected methamphetamine, which Sheriff Paden states, was “nearly 20 times the amount considered to be bulk in Ohio.”

During questioning, Gray reportedly told authorities that he was selling between an eighth and a quarter-of-a-pound of meth, each day.

Gray remains in custody in the Guernsey County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond with no ten percent allowed.