SCIO, Ohio — A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed while crossing a state route in Harrison County on Wednesday night.

According to the Steubenville Post of the State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Jesus Lopez of Clearfield, Pa. was struck by a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Robert W. Taylor of Steubenville, who was traveling eastbound on State Route 151 between Jewett and Scio.

Troopers responded to the crash at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The Harrison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Lopez dead at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Scio Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

An investigation by the State Highway Patrol is underway.