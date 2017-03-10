COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s parole board is set to reveal whether it recommends mercy for a death row inmate who was sentenced to die for a 1997 fatal stabbing.

Gov. John Kasich would have the final say on granting clemency for condemned killer Raymond Tibbetts after the board makes its recommendation Friday.

The 59-year-old Tibbetts is scheduled for execution July 26. He was convicted of killing 67-year-old Fred Hicks at Hicks’ Cincinnati home.

Defense attorneys say Tibbetts had a traumatic and chaotic childhood that affected his behavior as an adult.

Hamilton County prosecutors argue that what Tibbetts went through doesn’t outweigh the brutality of his crimes, which included beating his wife, Judith Crawford, to death.

Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Hicks and to life imprisonment without parole for Crawford’s slaying.