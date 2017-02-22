CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — For the second time in as many days, fire crews spent a long night battling a blaze at a vacant property in the Cambridge area.

Cambridge Fire Chief Jeff Deeks tells AVC News that firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of North 5th Street at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. While en route to the scene, crews learned that the fire had spread from the two-story house in question to the attic of an adjacent house.

More than a dozen Cambridge firefighters battled the fires at the vacant homes until around 4 a.m. Damage to the structures is considered extensive, but no injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Late Monday night, Cambridge fire crews fought another major blaze on Dunning Lane in Cambridge Township. Authorities say one man, 67-year-old Curtis Deberry, was killed in that house fire.

While there is no established connection between the Dunning Lane fire and the blaze on North 5th Street, the State Fire Marshals Office is assisting the Cambridge Fire Department in both investigations.