SENECAVILLE, Ohio — Two area men are facing charges in connection with an investigation and sting operation by Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to Sheriff’s detectives, deputies responded to a number of homes on Sparrow Road on Sunday night following reports of breaking-and-entering incidents in the area. Officers canvassed the area and found a cache of items reported as stolen – including an ATV – in a wooded area. Deputies kept the items and the ATV under surveillance, waiting for the alleged thieves to return for the goods.

Two men allegedly came back to get the ATV and the stolen items on Monday. The pair was spotted driving away from the wooded area and taken into custody following a brief, high-speed chase into Noble County, in which speeds near 100 mph were reached.

The suspects, 29-year-old Brian Lamb of Byesville and 30-year-old Justin Neff of Senecaville, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (F4) in Cambridge Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The pair remains behind bars in the Guernsey County Jail. Additional breaking-and-entering charges against Lamb are pending.