Ethan Clark Kevin G. Davis

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Two suspects have been charged as the result of a police raid at a Cambridge home this weekend.

29-year-old Ethan Clark of Massillon was charged with felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of criminal tools and extortion, and 49-year-old Kevin G. Davis of Cambridge was charged with a single felony count of trafficking in heroin. Both men were charged in Cambridge Municipal Court on Monday.

According to earlier reports, the Cambridge Police SWAT team forced entry into a Woodlawn Avenue residence early Saturday morning, and allegedly recovered a pound of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $60,000, as well as other drug paraphernalia and a cache of items reported stolen from around the area. Authorities also executed a related search warrant at a Coshocton Avenue home which had previously been raided for the alleged sale of heroin. Detectives reportedly recovered evidence of drug trafficking along with more items believed to be stolen.

Authorities say that further charges against both men are pending. Both Clark and Davis remain in custody in the Guernsey County Jail. Bond hearings for the pair are set for Tuesday.

A Cambridge woman, arrested with Clark and Davis has not been charged at this time.