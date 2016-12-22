CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Jeffrey Paden was sworn in as Guernsey County Sheriff on Thursday evening. Judge David A. Ellwood administered the oath of office to Paden who ran unopposed for the office in the general election this November. Paden is a 22 year veteran of the force and was appointed as interim Sheriff by the Commissioners to replace former Sheriff Mike McCauley, who retired from active duty on December 31st of 2015.

Paden is a 1988 graduate of Cambridge High School, the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Ohio University.

He hired in as a Corrections Officer in October of 1994, Paden began work as a road deputy two years later and in 2010 was promoted to Detective Sergeant, then Captain in 2013 – working numerous homicide and felony cases. Sheriff Paden has completed his master criminal investigator’s certification through the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy as well. When Paden takes office to officially begin the term on January 2nd he will be the 48th Sheriff in county history.

Officials & Deputies with Sheriff Paden & Judge Ellwood