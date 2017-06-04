BUFFALO, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle roll over crash that took place on I-77 South on Saturday morning, just past the Noble County line, south of the Buffalo exit.

Dispatchers say troopers responded to reports of a crash at mile marker 36 just after 10 a.m.

Early reports indicate the driver, who was southbound, lost control and went off the side of the road, rolling his vehicle down an embankment.

He suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Southeastern Med for treatment.

Possible charges are pending as troopers continue to investigate the crash.