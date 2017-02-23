NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — State fire officials have closed their investigation into an explosion that killed a Newcomerstown man and shook his neighbor’s houses early last year.

The Ohio State Fire Marshals Office says, however, that they could not definitively determine what caused the blast at 77-year-old Dean Taylor’s home on the night of Jan. 26, 2016. A press release from fire investigators states that natural gas is believed to have played a role, though much of the evidence related to the case was destroyed by the explosion and resulting fire.

Taylor’s death may be related to a natural gas heater he was reportedly installing in his garage on the morning of the incident. His death is considered to be accidental.

The explosion caused more than $250,000 in damage to surrounding properties and resulted in the Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools canceling classes in the days after the blast.