SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio — One person was killed and another two injured in an early-morning shooting at a South Zanesville exotic dance club over the weekend.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz tells media outlets that a suspect opened fire at The Foxhole at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, wounding the three victims. Though Sheriff Lutz did say that two men and one woman were injured, he said he could not disclose additional information until the investigation progressed.

Investigators were on the scene of the shooting until around 8 a.m. on Sunday, collecting witness statements and evidence.

Sheriff Lutz said he expected to release more information sometime on Monday.