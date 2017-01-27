SCIO, Ohio — One person was reportedly injured in a house fire in Scio late Thursday night.

According to reports from the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the blaze at around 11 p.m. at the home that was less than a quarter-mile from the Scio fire station. The fire, which investigators believe started in the kitchen, was said to have done extensive damage to the residence.

Fire officials report that one person was inside the home when the fire began and was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Scio firefighters were given mutual aid by a number of Harrison County fire companies.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is reportedly underway.