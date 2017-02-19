COLUMBUS, Ohio–As we come to the end of February, and many begin to think about outdoor clean up, officials remind residents that a day-time outdoor burn ban takes effect in March.

By Ohio law, outdoor debris burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.during the months of March, April and May, as well as in October and November. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel.

Burning is limited due to the abundance of dry fuel on the ground in the form of grasses, weeds, fallen leaves, crops and crop debris. Also, blustery winds can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control very quickly.

There have been recent reports, that area fire departments have been busy battling grass fires, nearly a half a dozen Saturday alone, many due to outdoor burns getting away from property owners.

If a fire becomes unmanageable, immediately contact the local fire department. Also be aware that violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines.

Residents should also check Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regulations and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions.

Consider using a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator.

Know current and future weather conditions, have fire management tools on hand and never leave a debris burn unattended.

Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations.