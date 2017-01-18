COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorneys general of Ohio and West Virginia are among officials from 13 states challenging the federal government over a regulation that they say “drastically and illegally limits coal mining.”

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the Stream Protection Rule. In the lawsuit, DeWine and Morrisey say the regulation “exceeds the power Congress has given to federal regulators and ignores the authority given to the states.”

In a press release, DeWine goes on to say, “It would have a disastrous effect on Ohio coal miners, their families, and their communities.”

Morrisey added, “Such a regulation would drastically reduce – if not eliminate – coal mining across large portions of West Virginia. This rule must be stopped.”

Officials of the U.S. EPA says the rule seeks to prohibit changes to the land and environment around coal mines to improve the balance between environmental protection and providing for the Nation’s need for coal as a source of energy. They argue that the Stream Protection Rule only updates environmental regulations that have been in effect for more than three decades.

In the lawsuit, the states allege that the Office of Surface Mining adopted the rule without meaningful consultation with the states and despite objections raised by the states. The states contend that the rule would subject longwall mining to unrealistic standards, ignore local geology, and prohibit many mining activities already regulated by states.

Participating in the lawsuit are the states of Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.