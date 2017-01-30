WHEELING, W.Va. — A pair of Ohio Valley hospitals in Martins Ferry and Wheeling will soon be under the management of a southern California corporation.

The Ohio Valley Health Services and Education Corp. on Friday announced that Wheeling’s Ohio Valley Medical Center and Martins Ferry’s East Ohio Regional Medical Center have been sold. The announcement was made jointly with the buyer, Alecto Healthcare Services.

Alecto Healthcare said in the press release that no loss of employment is expected as a result of the sale. Ohio Valley Health CEO Michael Caruso wrote in the release, “Alecto is just as committed to the quality of care that our hospitals have provided for more than a century in the Ohio Valley.”

Alecto Healthcare says the agreement calls for significant reinvestment in OVMC and EORH to enhance the delivery of care. The transaction is expected to be complete by June 2017.

This acquisition will mark Alecto Healthcare’s second foray into health services in the Ohio Valley. In 2014, Alecto acquired Fairmont Regional Medical Center, a facility located in Marion County, W.Va.

According to their website, Alecto Healthcare also operates medical facilities in Texas and California.