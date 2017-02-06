YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A new report claims the Buckeye State is the number-one destination for fentanyl, a cheap-but-potent, synthetically-produced opioid.

According to the national report, Ohio has the most positive lab test results for fentanyl in the nation, four times higher than Pennsylvania, which is the second-highest state.

The report published by the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission says China is the main supplier of fentanyl to the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

That report states that Chinese manufacturers can distribute the illegal drug because its chemical and pharmaceutical industries are weak and poorly maintained. The country mass-produces cheaper generic drugs, as opposed to the U.S., which generally produces expensive, high-value pharmaceutical products.

Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It has proven deadly for many drug abusers as some traffickers have begun mixing fentanyl and heroin, creating a fatal cocktail of drugs.