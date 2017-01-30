COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is offering a license plate for sale that features a new, redesigned image of a northern cardinal.

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says the image was created in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original northern cardinal wildlife plate released in 1997.

The new license plate is available for purchase from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. It costs $25 plus the yearly vehicle registration fee. State officials say $15 from the sale of each plate goes to support Ohio’s wildlife diversity.

The original cardinal license plate featured the artwork of Ohio wildlife artist John A. Ruthven. The 92-year-old Cincinnati native also created the artwork for the new plate.

Ruthven says was delighted to be asked to paint the new cardinal.