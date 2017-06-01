COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Legislation in the Ohio Senate would target financial fraud against the elderly estimated to cost billions annually.

The bill by state Sen. Steve Wilson would require bank employees, accountants, real estate brokers and financial advisers who suspect elderly fraud to report it to adult protective service agencies.

Wilson, a Republican from Warren County, tells The Columbus Dispatch the legislation would help the elderly by allowing protective services to stop suspicious transactions.

Wilson says the bill would also protect business people reporting the fraud from lawsuits by upset family members or others.

The bill provides some funding. Wilson says adult protective services officials made it clear that some funding was needed because of already stretched budgets.