LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s state Republican chairman says he has the votes to prevail in a challenge by a supporter and fundraiser for President-elect Donald Trump.

The party’s 66-member state central committee chooses between Chairman Matt Borges and Canton Republican Jane Timken on Friday.

Borges says headed into the election that more than half the committee’s members have pledged to support him.

Timken has challenged Borges on grounds that he failed to “fully support” Trump after the New York billionaire won the party’s nomination, which was his obligation as chairman.

Borges voiced public ambivalence during the campaign about supporting Trump – particularly after release of a video where Trump made lewd and threatening comments against women.

His party’s leading figure, Gov. John Kasich, refused to endorse or vote for Trump after dropping his own presidential bid.