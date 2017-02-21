COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gas prices around Ohio have dipped slightly in the past week.

The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.09 in Tuesday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s three pennies cheaper than a week ago but significantly higher than the average of $1.70 at this time last year.

In our listening area, Caldwell had the lowest price at the pump, at around $2.05 per-gallon. In Cambridge, the reported low was $2.07 a-gallon on Tuesday, while Barnesville residents paid around $2.15 per-gallon.

The national average was $2.28, the same as a week ago. The national average a year ago was much lower at $1.71.

AAA says there has been a strong supply of crude oil on the market and gas prices have stayed relatively steady in recent weeks.