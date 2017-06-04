COLUMBUS,Ohio—Earthquakes, while rare, are not uncommon in Ohio. According to Ohio History Connection,, the Buckeye State has recorded at least 200 earthquakes above 2.0 magnitude since the earliest record in 1776.

Most of these events have been small, in the 2 to 3 magnitude range, but at least 15 earthquakes centered in the state have caused damage.

The largest earthquake in Ohio occurred on March 9, 1937, in western Ohio in the Shelby and Auglaize Counties area, and is estimated to have had a magnitude of 5.4.

A series of earthquakes have rocked the northern part of the state over the years as well.

A sequence of earthquakes centered at Ashtabula, beginning in 1987, is interpreted to have been induced by fluids from a deep injection well.

The largest earthquake in this zone occurred on January 31, 1986 in southern Lake County. This 5.0-magnitude event was felt throughout multiple states and caused minor to moderate damage. A 4.5-magnitude earthquake at Ashtabula in 2001 caused minor damage.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says, earthquakes with magnitudes between 2 and 3 commonly are felt by people in favorable locations in the epicenter area.

Minor damage is typically generated by earthquakes in the magnitude 4 range, while moderate damage occurs in the magnitude 5 range, and major damage in the magnitude 6.5 range and above.

Local variations in geology and construction practices can lead to wide differences in the amount of property destruction and loss of human life for earthquakes of similar magnitude