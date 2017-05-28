COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just over four months before the November general election, a state wide ballot issue is already starting to create a stir.

According to ballotpedia.com, as of May 5, 2017, one statewide ballot measure was certified for the 2017 ballot in Ohio, and is called the Ohio Drug Price Standards Initiative.

The measure is designed to require the state to pay the same price or less for prescription drugs as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A “yes” vote supports this measure to require state agencies and programs to purchase prescription drugs at prices no more than what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pays for them, while a “no” vote opposes this measure.

Those in favor claim that the measure would control the ever rising cost of prescription medication, especially for those with chronic conditions. The initiative is backed by the AIDS Foundation of Los Angeles and Ohio. Sponsors say that drug discounts could amount to a savings of 40% in some cases, and would help consumers with a trickle-down effect for other prescription drugs.

Those against the measure say that the law would not lower medication costs, and may in fact, raise them. Their ads include numerous endorsements, including groups such as the Ohio Nurses Association, Ohio State Medical Association and several military related groups.