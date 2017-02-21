COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A police relations advisory board has approved a first-ever standard for Ohio law enforcement agencies for keeping racial and gender bias out of their interactions with the public.

The standard approved Friday requires agencies to adopt policies prohibiting bias in traffic stops and when officers interact with individuals who aren’t in vehicles, such as questioning suspects in a crime.

The standard also requires agencies to collect the race and gender of drivers stopped by police.

This is the seventh standard approved by the board commissioned by Gov. John Kasich after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio and nationally.

Other standards cover deadly force, body cameras and recruiting and hiring.

The state will publish an annual list of agencies meeting the standards.