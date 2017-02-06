COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging top Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate to protect the U.S. manganese ferroalloys industry, centered in Ohio and West Virginia.

DeWine sent a letter on Friday to Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan expressing his concerns over what he calls “crippling” federal rules governing the production of manganese ferroalloys, which are used in steel production.

Eramet Marietta in Marietta, Ohio, and Felman Production in Letart, W.Va., are the country’s only two remaining producers of manganese ferroalloys. DeWine says the companies face stiff competition from foreign producers.

DeWine’s letter states that air quality regulations leveled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month impose “heavy compliance requirements” on Eramet and Felman that DeWine says will result in the loss of jobs.

DeWine’s letter came one day after Ohio’s U.S. senators, Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, re-introduced legislation to levy a tax cut on American steel producers.