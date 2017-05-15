KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in central Ohio continue to piece together the events that led to a nursing home shooting that left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz were killed in the Friday-morning attack. Suspect Thomas Hartless was found dead inside the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville shortly thereafter.

Investigators released little new information over the weekend. It wasn’t clear Sunday when autopsy results would be available.

Authorities have said they’re looking into the relationship between Hartless and Medrano, who had obtained civil protection orders against him in connection with domestic violence cases. Hartless was released from jail in April after his latest domestic violence case in March. He also served time for a 2009 abduction of another woman.

Kirkersville is a village of some 500 residents in Licking County, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.