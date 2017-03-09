COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says permitting for horizontal drilling in southeastern Ohio has remained steady over the last several months.

The ODNR’s Division of Resources Management reports that 35 horizontal drilling permits were issued in Ohio’s Utica Shale in February, up slightly from the 33 permits issued the month before and much higher than the 15 permits granted in February 2016.

Monroe County led the state in February, tallying 16 permits, while Belmont County contributed 14 drilling permits to the monthly total. Belmont and Monroe counties have been home to the state’s most-prolific natural gas wells since the horizontal drilling boom began in 2009.

Permitting was slower, elsewhere in our listening area. Noble County received only one drilling permit in February, while Guernsey County saw none.

Though it added no new permits last month, Carroll County continues to have the highest number of drilling permits in the state, at 509. Belmont County held the no. 2 slot in February, with a total of 431 permits. Harrison County came in third, with 384 permits issued, to date.

Since late 2009, the ODNR has issued a total of 2,409 horizontal drilling permits in Ohio. The state says 1,527 wells are currently in production.