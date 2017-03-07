CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Unemployment leapt by as much as 25 percent in many southeastern Ohio counties in January, when compared to the month before.

County-by-county jobless data released on Tuesday by the Ohio Bureau of Labor Market Information shows that Monroe County once again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in January at 12.8 percent, up from 9.6 percent in December. Noble County had the second-highest rate in the state, at 10.6 percent (8.6 percent in December), while Morgan County came in third, at 10.2 percent (7.9 percent in December).

Elsewhere in our listening area, Jefferson County reported 9.3 percent in January (6.9 percent in December), followed by Belmont County at 8.9 percent (6.2 percent in December). Coshocton County saw 8.7 percent joblessness in January (6.5 percent in December), with Guernsey and Harrison counties both at 8.5 percent (7.0 percent and 6.3 percent in December, respectively). Washington County saw 8.1 percent unemployment in January (5.9 percent in December), with Muskingum County at 7.6 percent (5.8 percent in December). Tuscarawas County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate the month before last, at 6.7 percent (5.2 percent in December).

Mercer County in western Ohio reported the lowest jobless rate in the state in January, at 3.9 percent (3.1 percent in December).

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said on Friday that Ohio’s average jobless rate in January was 5.0 percent, unchanged from a revised 5.0 percent unemployment rate in December.

Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate is adjusted to take seasonal employment into consideration, while county-by-county rates are based on raw data.