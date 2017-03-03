COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate in January remained unchanged from the month before.

According to data released on Friday morning by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Ohio’s average jobless rate in January was 5.0 percent, unchanged from a revised 5.0 percent unemployment rate in December. The number of Ohioans seeking work in January was 287,000, up 3,000 from a month earlier.

Ohio’s statewide unemployment in January was also steady, when compared to the same time last year. In January 2016, the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.

Goods-producing industries added 9,900 jobs in construction (+7,800), manufacturing (+1,900), and mining and logging (+200). The private service-providing sector lost 11,900 jobs, primarily in educational and health services (-10,800), leisure and hospitality (-4,400) and other services (-2,400).

The U.S. unemployment rate for January 2017 was 4.8 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher than in December 2016.

Unemployment data for each of Ohio’s 88 counties will be released on Tuesday.