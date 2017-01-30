CALDWELL, Ohio — A New York man arrested while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle through Noble County in Ohio has been arraigned on felony charges.

The Olean Times-Herald reports that 18-year-old John F. Vail of Olean, N.Y. was arraigned on Friday on single counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the third degree.

According to court records presented Friday, New York State Police received word on Dec. 1 that a trooper of the Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol had pulled over the Ford F-150 pick-up truck stolen from a dealership in Kane, N.Y. Three suspects – Vail and two juveniles – were taken into custody at the scene.

At that time, Vail was taken to the Noble County Jail, where he was held until he could be extradited to New York authorities. The two juveniles were transported to the Sargus Juvenile Detention Center in Belmont County until they could be released into the custody of their parents.