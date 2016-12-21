Commissioners also reflect on job well-done with Belle Valley project

CALDWELL, Ohio — Noble County employees are getting a raise.

The Noble County Commissioners last week approved a .30-cent per-hour raise for all non-union employees.

In other business, the Commissioners will allow a pre-renovation asbestos-containing-materials inspection at a cost of $3,980. This comes prior to the installation of a new HVAC system at the Noble County Courthouse.

John Pryor, Rod Archer, and Bill Yahner of Pryor Dozer and Construction Services met with the Commissioners to discuss the Belle Valley Storm Sewer project. The project is complete and the Commissioners said they are pleased with the work.

Bid were opened for aggregate material for the Noble County Department. The Commissioners accepted all bids and will allow Noble County Engineer Mark Eicher to purchase from the company he determines cheapest due to transportation costs.